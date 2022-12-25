Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 3,165 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Shares of ECL opened at $144.54 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average is $154.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

