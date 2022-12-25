Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

