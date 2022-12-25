Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66.8% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 69.4% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 80,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

