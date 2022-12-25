Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

DOV stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

