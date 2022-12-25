dYdX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.65 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00007130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $66.81 million and $20.65 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.61 or 0.05125609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499454 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.31 or 0.29592893 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.