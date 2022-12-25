Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $596,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.