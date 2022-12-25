Echo45 Advisors LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $540.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.