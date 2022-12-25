Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

