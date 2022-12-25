Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 11.0% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

