Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.18 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11.

