Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,047.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 641,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

COST opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.