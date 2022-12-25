EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMGI opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Golden Matrix Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMGI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

