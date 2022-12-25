eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Down 8.1 %

EHTH opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.50. eHealth has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in eHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.