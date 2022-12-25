Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
EBTC opened at $35.25 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $427.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.55.
Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
