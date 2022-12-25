Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

EBTC opened at $35.25 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $427.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,141 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,293.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,293.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

