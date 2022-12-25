Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

