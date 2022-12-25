Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($2.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.