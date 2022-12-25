Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($2.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

