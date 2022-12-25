Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $110.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

