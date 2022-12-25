FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Jonathan Reeve Sells 350 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $398.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.58. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.