Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.19) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.21). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FATE. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of FATE opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

