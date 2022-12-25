Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £118.06 ($143.42).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.99) to GBX 9,630 ($116.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($138.48) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($151.85) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £102.85 ($124.94) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($104.49) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($165.69). The stock has a market cap of £21.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,841.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,762.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of £104.22 ($126.60), for a total transaction of £2,173,612.32 ($2,640,442.57). In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of £104.22 ($126.60), for a total transaction of £2,173,612.32 ($2,640,442.57). Also, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($114.50), for a total transaction of £477,898.20 ($580,537.17).

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.