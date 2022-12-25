Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

