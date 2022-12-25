Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Finward Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

