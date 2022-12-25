First American Trust FSB Buys 651 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $205.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.88. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.