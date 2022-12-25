Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.