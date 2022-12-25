Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

