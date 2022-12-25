Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of F opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

