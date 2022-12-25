Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

