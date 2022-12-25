Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

