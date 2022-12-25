Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 558,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 423,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.