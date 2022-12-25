Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

