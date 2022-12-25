Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.18 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

