FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProKidney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProKidney’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ProKidney’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProKidney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

ProKidney Stock Down 12.0 %

PROK opened at $6.53 on Friday. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08).

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,020,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter worth about $239,000.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

