FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arista Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $119.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.