Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Buys A$23,940.00 in Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A – Get Rating) insider Alexander Molyneux acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,940.00 ($16,067.11).

Alexander Molyneux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Alexander Molyneux acquired 145,000 shares of Galena Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,930.00 ($22,771.81).

On Friday, November 18th, Alexander Molyneux acquired 180,000 shares of Galena Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($22,348.99).

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

Galena Mining Company Profile

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns 60% interest in the Abra Base Metals lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in Jillawarra prospects.

