Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in Gold Fields by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

