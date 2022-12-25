Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.40 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $156,611.57 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,074,869 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

