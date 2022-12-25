GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

