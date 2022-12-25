Guardian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,716,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,049,000 after purchasing an additional 317,657 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,015,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,316 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.24 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

