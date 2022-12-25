Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,040 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.