Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,214,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

