Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

