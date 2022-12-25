Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $205.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

