Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $635,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.