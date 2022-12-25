Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

