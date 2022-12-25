Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, King Wealth raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 38,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.