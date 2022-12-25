Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 129 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Clorox by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

