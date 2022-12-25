Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of D stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

