Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 206 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $200.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

