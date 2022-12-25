Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.