Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 27th

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 27th. The 1-22 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 27th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 113.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

